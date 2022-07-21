BBB of Middle TN and Southern KY Announces Partnership with Williamson College to Offer Supply Chain Management Workshops

The Supply Chain disruption underscores the profound and lasting impact of COVID on the business community. Businesses are increasing prices, leveraging new sales initiatives, and expanding their supplier network to ensure products ordered arrive on time. The ongoing and ever-changing supply chain issues are a constant theme for many small to mid-size businesses (SMBs) globally and locally.

Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and Williamson College are partnering to offer four courses on Supply Chain Management starting Wednesday, August 10th.

“We are excited to partner with Williams College to offer timely supply chain Management information to our business community,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. ” BBB is committed to providing resources that support our business community. These workshops will prepare businesses of all sizes with the tools to face the ongoing supply chain crisis.”

Williamson College is committed to supporting and providing life-long learning opportunities. This commitment is evident in the courses they offer for non-traditional college students, which is one of the reasons they partnered with BBB to help make the workshops a reality. “Williamson College enthusiastically agreed to co-create workshops to bring professional growth and best practices to our business community. With the acceleration of change throughout the world, business leaders must be vigilant to acquire knowledge and remain competitive,” said Dr. Edward Smith, President of Williamson College.

The first workshop is focused on all the elements included in the Supply Chain Management (SCM) process. The second workshop will focus on demand management and the importance of accurate forecasting when ordering supplies. The third workshop addresses vested supplier relationships and how to implement new strategies to reduce supply interruptions. The last workshop discusses transportation management and warehouse strategies.

Workshops will be in person at 25 Century Blvd Suite 101, Better Business Bureau Headquarters in Nashville, TN.

Visit BBB.org to learn more about the workshops or visit our Facebook page @bbbMidtnSouthky and click the events tab.

The Better Business Bureau is a nonprofit organization established in 1954. The mission of the Better Business Bureau is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust.