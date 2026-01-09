Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive Set For February In Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue is inviting the community to roll up their sleeves and help save lives during the upcoming Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The event, sponsored by Blood Assurance, will take place Tuesday, February 10, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Patterson Park Community Center, located at 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Murfreesboro. The blood drive is open to the public, and friends and family are encouraged to participate.

Donors can choose to have their donation points credited to EMS as part of the friendly competition between local agencies. Double points will be awarded for double red cell or plasma donations. All donors will receive a BOB T-shirt, and the agency with the most points will take home the Battle of the Badges trophy.

Blood Assurance, which serves local hospitals, emphasizes keeping donations within the community under its “Give local, save local” mission. Residents can sign up to donate in advance at bloodassurance.org/borobob or by scanning the QR code on the event flyer.

