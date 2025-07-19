Bass Pro Shops Named America’s Best Outdoor Retailer Four Years in a Row

Bass Pro Shops has once again been named as the leader in the outdoor retail industry, being voted America’s Best Outdoor Retailer for the fourth year in a row, in a comprehensive survey of customers across the United States.

Since its founding in 1972, Bass Pro Shops has blazed a new trail in the retail experience for outdoor enthusiasts, building a destination retail experience that is one of the most well-recognized brands in North America. As millions of families know, a trip to a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s is more than a retail experience; it’s an adventure, a mini-vacation, a celebration and exploration of the natural world around us, and an educational and enriching outing for the entire family.

More than 250 million visitors flock to Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s retail stores each year to experience giant aquariums teeming with live fish, extensive wildlife dioramas, free family-friendly events and educational outdoor-focused seminars. People leave a Bass Pro Shops store with more than a bag of gear. They leave with a smile, a greater appreciation for nature and a dream of spending more time with family, friends and loved ones fishing, camping and hiking.

“This is a great honor for our entire team of Outfitters, and their collective dedication to providing the best experience and service to every customer who visits us. It means the world to us that this recognition comes directly from our customers – the true outdoor enthusiasts who inspire everything we do. From the products and services we offer to the unforgettable experiences we help create, our mission has always been about inspiring everyone to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops.

Johnny Morris has never seen Bass Pro Shops as just a retailer. In his mind, the mission for Bass Pro Shops has been to connect people to nature. Johnny wants everyone to enjoy outdoor activities in the way he did with his mom and dad. And they continue to leverage the success of Bass Pro Shops to support conservation causes across North America. That’s why, over the past decade, the company has donated more than 10% of its earnings to support conservation.

Committed to conservation for over 50 years

Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops have spent the last 50-plus years working tirelessly alongside the customers they serve to advance a shared conservation mission.

This visionary leadership has led to the creation of an unprecedented alliance of customers, team members, industry partners and leading conservation organizations to make a significant impact in our communities and the future of the outdoors.

Expanding to serve customers across North America

Bass Pro Shops is continuing to expand in locations across the United States and Canada.

In recent months, destination retail locations have opened in Duluth, Minn.; Tyler, Texas; St. Augustine, Fla.; and Spring, Texas; with openings scheduled soon in Clifton Park, N.Y.; Odessa, Texas; Loveland, Colo.; Tucson, Ariz.; Fort Smith, Ark.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Lansing, Mich.; Greater Gulfport-Biloxi, Miss.; and Muncy, Pa.

Comprehensive survey underscores Bass Pro Shops’ leadership in customer satisfaction

Newsweek sponsored the comprehensive, independent survey – conducted by the global market research and consumer data firm, Statista – which focused on consumer perspective with more than 140,000 evaluations collected during a two-month period.

Consumers were asked about the likelihood of recommending a retailer to friends and family members, and to assess a broad range of factors, including product quality, pricing, product range, staff helpfulness, convenience, parking access, cleanliness and more.

