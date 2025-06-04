Bass Pro Shops’ ‘Gone Fishing’ Event Features Free In-Store Fishing for Kids

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris says “Take a kid fishin’. You’ll be happy you did!” and is challenging families everywhere to get outside and enjoy the wonders of fishing and the great outdoors this summer with the Gone Fishing event. To kick off the event, Johnny and Bass Pro Shops are donating more than 40,000 rods and reels nationally to not-for-profit partners that help kids everywhere connect to the great outdoors.

As part of the company’s effort to inspire future generations to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations across the U.S. also will host FREE, family-friendly, in-store fishing events over the following two weekends, June 6-8 and 13-15 from 11 am until 2 pm, and 10 am until 1 pm. Kids of all ages are invited to catch their first fish at the store’s free catch-and-release ponds and get a free digital photo download to document their catch and celebrate their achievement. While supplies last, free knot-tying kits will be available to help prepare kids for their future fishing adventures.

Additionally, families can share their favorite fishin’ photos for a chance to be featured on the Johnny Morris Bass Pro Shops Kids’ Braggin’ Board. The online photo board is a great way to keep a record of a memorable day on the water and share with family, friends and loved ones that great catch that didn’t get away. For more details, visit basspro.com/bragginboard.

Bass Pro Shops was again named America’s Best Outdoor Retailer recently, and has a team of expert Outfitters eager to provide guidance and share stories with outdoor enthusiasts of all experience levels. Whether you’re just starting out or are a seasoned pro, these Outfitters are excited to share tips and tricks to help make happy memories in the outdoors.

Bass Pro Shops will present Metro Nashville Public Schools with 400 rods and reels to use for upcoming fishing excursions. Since the Gone Fishing program’s inception, nearly 500,000 items have been donated to youth-focused nonprofit organizations across North America.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email