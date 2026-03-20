Bass Pro Shop Offering Free Easter Photos

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s invite families to celebrate spring by offering FREE photos with the Easter Bunny at all retail locations*. Families are encouraged to make a free reservation online and will receive a FREE 4×6 studio-quality photo, with additional photo packages available for purchase. After visiting the Easter Bunny, families will receive a free Bass Easter Egg with a special prize, while supplies last.

See the dates below for free photos.

March 21 – 22 and March 28 – April 5, 2026.

Photo hours*:

Saturday, March 21: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 22: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 28: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 29: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, March 30 – Thursday, April 2: 5 – 8 p.m.

Friday, April 3: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 4: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 5: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Find the closest location here – basspro.com/stores

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