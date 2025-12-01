Baskin-Robbins Offers 80-Cent Scoops for 80th Anniversary

Baskin-Robbins®, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, is celebrating its 80th birthday on December 7th, 2025 – and everyone’s invited to the party! To celebrate eight decades of ice cream, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members score a scoop of their favorite ice cream for just 80 cents* at participating locations nationwide on December 7th.

Since opening in Glendale, California on December 7, 1945, Baskin-Robbins has been serving joy by the scoopful. What started with a bold “31 flavors” promise – one for every day of the month – quickly became a playground for creativity. Founders Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins weren’t just ice cream makers; they were innovators who introduced taste spoons, launched the iconic Birthday Club, and sparked a flavor revolution that’s led to the creation of more than 1,400 unique flavors over eight decades.

From commemorating the Dodgers’® historic move to Los Angeles with ‘Baseball Nut’ in 1958 to marking the Apollo moon landing with ‘Lunar Cheesecake,’ Baskin-Robbins has transformed iconic moments into imaginative flavors, serving as a core memory for generations of Americans. This legacy of creativity continues today, and now guests are able to enjoy a scoop of their favorite flavor for just 80 cents on Sunday, December 7th.

This December, Baskin-Robbins is also spreading holiday cheer with a lineup of festive offerings:

Peppermint Flavor of the Month: A cool-and-sweet seasonal classic, Baskin-Robbins’ Peppermint Flavored Ice Cream returns for a limited time as the December Flavor of the Month. Packed with real peppermint candy pieces, guests can enjoy the limited-time flavor throughout December while supplies last, including in the Peppermint Fudge Cappy™ and the new Peppermint Avalanche Cake in a Box.

Peppermint Avalanche Cake in a Box: This festive dessert layers rich chocolate cake, Peppermint Ice Cream, OREO® Cookie crumbs, Peppermint crunch candy bits, Whipped Frosting, and Fudge for the ultimate holiday indulgence. Available in-shop, online, on the BR app, and through Mobile Ordering and delivery, this limited-time treat combines irresistible flavor with effortless convenience, making it the perfect portable treat for any holiday celebration.

Holiday Cappy™ Line-Up: The fan-favorite Cappy™ – a rich blend of coffee, ice cream, and ice, topped with whipped cream – takes the spotlight this season with two festive flavors: New Limited-Edition Peppermint Fudge Cappy™: Peppermint ice cream is blended with Arabica coffee and fudge, finished with whipped cream, fudge, and peppermint candy pieces. Chocolate Fudge Cappy™: Real coffee is blended with Chocolate ice cream and rich fudge, topped with whipped cream and a fudge drizzle.

The fan-favorite Cappy™ – a rich blend of coffee, ice cream, and ice, topped with whipped cream – takes the spotlight this season with two festive flavors:

And the party doesn’t stop there. Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can wrap up 2025 with 31% off all scoops on December 31***, a fitting finale to the year.

Plus, Baskin-Robbins has holiday merch for every gifting need (including for yourself!). From fuzzy pink spoon socks and a pink spoon keychain to a sugar cream candle, sundae straw topper, and more, visit BaskinRobbinsShop.com to scoop up the sweetest gear.

