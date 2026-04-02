Baskin-Robbins Brings Back Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Lineup

Baskin-Robbins is bringing back its viral Dubai Chocolate-inspired collection for a limited time this April and May 2026. The fan-favorite lineup returns by popular demand, featuring the iconic Dubai Chocolate Sundae, Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream, and a brand-new Dubai Chocolate Inspired Cake in a Box. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Baskin-Robbins Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Collection?

The Dubai Chocolate-inspired lineup at Baskin-Robbins delivers the creamy-yet-crunchy texture combination that fans couldn’t get enough of during its debut last fall. The collection is centered around the brand’s Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream, which blends rich pistachio and chocolate ice creams packed with pistachio pieces and irresistible chocolate crunch swirls. Every item in the lineup showcases the viral pistachio and chocolate flavor combo in a different, indulgent format.

What Items Are Included in the Dubai Chocolate Lineup?

The full Dubai Chocolate-inspired collection includes:

Dubai Chocolate Sundae: Three scoops of Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream loaded with hot fudge and kadayif, topped with whipped cream, pistachio sauce, fudge drizzle and kadayif for a creamy-yet-crunchy bite.

Dubai Chocolate Inspired Cake in a Box: Layers of chocolate cake, fudge, pistachio and kadayif mix, Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream, whipped frosting, chopped almonds, pistachio sauce and fudge drizzle, made fresh and packed in a convenient re-closeable box.

Dubai Chocolate Shake: Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream blended into a creamy shake, mixed with pistachio sauce and finished with a fudge drizzle cup garnish, whipped cream, pistachio sauce and kadayif.

Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream: The viral fan-favorite as a standalone scoop, featuring rich pistachio and chocolate ice creams with pistachio pieces and chocolate crunch swirls.

What Is New in the Spring 2026 Dubai Chocolate Return?

The spring 2026 return introduces a brand-new item to the lineup: the Dubai Chocolate Inspired Cake in a Box. Nicole Boutwell, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Culinary at Baskin-Robbins, said the brand knew it had to bring the collection back after seeing how much guests loved it in the fall. The Cake in a Box gives fans another way to enjoy the flavor combination they couldn’t get enough of, this time as a layered, shareable dessert.

When and Where Is the Baskin-Robbins Dubai Chocolate Collection Available?

The Dubai Chocolate-inspired collection is available for a limited time only throughout April and May 2026 at participating Baskin-Robbins locations. Guests can visit www.BaskinRobbins.com, download the BR App, or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook for more information on the full lineup of premium ice cream flavors, beverages and frozen desserts.

Source: Inspire Brands

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