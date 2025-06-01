Baskin-Robbins and Trolli Team Up

Starting June 1, Baskin-Robbins® and Trolli®* are turning up the flavor with a new, limited-time, candy-inspired lineup that’s bold, nostalgic and seriously delicious. Summer break was all about the side quests – think sneaking Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers into the movies, racing bikes with your besties, finally saying two words to your crush. You knew how to live it up back then, and now you can again—thanks to some sweet and sour friends crawling into Baskin-Robbins® to help you re-live those epic days.

Introducing Trolli Sour Blast, the June Flavor of the Month and Trolli’s first-ever ice cream collaboration with sour swirls. This limited-edition flavor brings back the bold, sweet and sour excitement of childhood summers in every bite. Inspired by the iconic Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers gummi candy, it’s a swirl of Trolli lime-flavored ice cream and orange flavored sherbet, finished with lime flavored swirls. It’s a candy joyride that packs a serious sour punch.

And the flavorful fun doesn’t stop there. Baskin-Robbins is introducing two more limited-time creations that bring even more sour Trolli magic to the menu:

Trolli Sour Blast Fizz: For those looking for an adventurous summer sip, this nostalgic beverage blends the Trolli® Sour Blast frozen treat with STARRY™ Lemon-Lime soda for a bubbly, sour rush. It’s tangy, refreshing, and made to bring the ultimate flavor blast to every sip.

Trolli Dirt 'n Worms Sundae: If you're down for a delicious blast from the past, this one's for you. Featuring creamy chocolate ice cream, the sundae is topped with hot fudge, OREO®** cookie pieces, and Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Minis. It's indulgent, nostalgic, and just the right amount of wild.

Just like those long summer days, this line-up won’t last forever, so join the crawl and scoop it all—before it squiggles away. For more information and to find participating locations, visit www.baskinrobbins.com or the BR App.

Source: Inspire Brands

