Friday, January 21st

Final Score: 83-55

Cane Ridge (13-6) takes down the Wolverines (11-4) on the road to notch a win on the district column.

Brandon Miller posted a nice stat line ending his night with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. He was pulled with just under 2 minutes left in the game.

The Ravens went on a 17-0 scoring run to start the game. Ryan Oliver and Ja’Lynn Lawrence combined for 35 points complimenting each other all night.

Santonio McDaniel played hard for La Vergne all night. He scored was a source of offense for his team when at times it was hard to come by. McDnaniel scored 24 points which lead all scorers with 4 of those being three pointers. Damon Fann also hit some tough shots finishing his night with 17 points.

Cane Ridge will travel to Stewarts Creek next Tuesday, January 28th as they hope to stay undefeated in district play.

La Vergne’s next contest is a road game against Siegel Monday, January 27th.