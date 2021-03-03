Barricaded Suspect Surrenders After Six Hour Standoff

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A man who allegedly shot a relative’s tire barricaded himself for six hours before surrendering to Rutherford County Sheriff’s SWAT team Wednesday off Bradyville Pike, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said.

Suspect Mark Haynes, 60, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic assault, the sheriff said.

Dispatchers received the call about the shooting, the sheriff said. When deputies responded to his home, Haynes refused to come outside.

Lt. Chris Kauffman, who commands the SWAT Team, said Haynes was armed with two semi-automatic handguns and barricaded himself in a shed.

Sheriff’s deputies, who are crisis negotiators, communicated with Haynes several times.

Haynes finally turned himself in to SWAT Team deputies. He is being booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. More charges are expected.

Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and Metro Nashville Police provided support through the standoff.

Fitzhugh said he appreciated the professionalism of all the departments who responded to the call and showed restraint.

“This shows the caliber of the people we have to come to a peaceful resolution,” Fitzhugh said.