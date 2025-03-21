Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc. to Expand Headquarters in Rutherford County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc. officials announced today the company will expand in Rutherford County, locating in a new facility at 8808 Manchester Pike.

Barrett plans to invest $76.4 million and create 183 new jobs through the project. The estimated 250,000-square-foot Barrett Manufacturing & Technology Campus will serve as the company’s primary global firearms manufacturing site and will offer employees a cutting-edge campus environment, housing state-of-the-art manufacturing, a corporate office and other major operations. Additionally, the NIOA Group, Barrett’s Australian-owned parent company, intends to locate its U.S. headquarters at the facility upon completion.

Founded in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in 1982, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc. is a Tennessee-based firearm and ammunition manufacturer. In 2023, the company was acquired by NIOA, a global firearms, weapons and munitions company headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

“We thank the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for their vision and for their shared enthusiasm in this growth opportunity in our state. This is a significant investment in growing Barrett’s capabilities for the future while underscoring our long-term commitment to the company’s Murfreesboro, Tennessee, heartland.” said Bryan James, CEO, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported 16 economic development projects in Rutherford County, resulting in approximately 2,600 job commitments and more than $323 million in capital investments.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email