Barnes Earns 250th Win at Tennessee with 73-63 Defeat of LSU

February 14, 2026 — Tennessee pulled away from LSU 73-63 at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. The Volunteers improved to 18-7 overall and 8-4 in SEC play, while the Tigers fell to 14-11 and 2-10 in conference play. Attendance was 21,678.
First half
Tennessee built a 35-29 halftime lead, shooting 50 percent from the field while holding LSU to 34.6 percent. J.P. Estrella scored 10 first-half points, and Ja’Kobi Gillespie opened the game with a three-pointer as the Vols pushed the lead to 12. LSU stayed within range behind a pair of threes from Mazi Mosley.
Top performers
|Player
|Team
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|REB
|AST
|Nate Ament
|Tennessee
|22
|6-19
|0-3
|10-11
|9
|1
|J.P. Estrella
|Tennessee
|16
|7-9
|0-0
|2-4
|9
|0
|Jalen Reece
|LSU
|15
|4-8
|3-5
|4-4
|0
|4
|Marquel Sutton
|LSU
|15
|6-15
|1-3
|2-2
|9
|0
|Pablo Tamba
|LSU
|13
|4-8
|2-3
|3-8
|2
|1
|Ja’Kobi Gillespie
|Tennessee
|12
|4-9
|4-8
|0-0
|2
|6
Second half
LSU tied the game at 35 early in the second half on threes from Tamba and Reece. Sutton’s free throws gave the Tigers a brief 42-41 lead. Tennessee answered with a Gillespie three and an Estrella tip-in to push ahead 55-50. LSU cut it to four at 60-64, but Ament sealed it at the line, hitting 6-of-6 free throws in the final two minutes. Tennessee outrebounded LSU 45-24, including 16 offensive boards that produced 22 second-chance points. Gillespie added 12 points and a game-high six assists.
