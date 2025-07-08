Barnard Named MTSU Assistant Men’s Golf Coach

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Former Blue Raider standout Michael Barnard has been named assistant men’s golf coach at Middle Tennessee, head coach Mark McEntire announced Tuesday.

“I’m excited to welcome Michael back to the program and have him join our staff,” McEntire said. “He was a tremendous player for us and will be an excellent mentor for our student athletes.”

A Hendersonville, Tennessee, native and 2023 graduate of MTSU, Barnard returns to his alma mater after a successful collegiate playing career. He competed in 43 events for the Blue Raiders, earning All-Conference honors three times and helped lead the program to multiple NCAA Regional appearances. Barnard concluded his career with a win at the 2022 CUSA Championship, six top-five finishes, 12 top-10 finishes, and a 72.5 scoring average.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of the program again,” Barnard said. “I would like to thank Coach McEntire for this opportunity and everyone at MTSU who has helped along the way. Now it’s time to get to work and prepare for a great season.”

