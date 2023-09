It is that time of year again!

Bark Springs at Sharp Springs is hosting their annual fundraiser.

Bring your fur friends for a swim at the SplashTown Swimming Pool at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center.

All dogs must be up to date on their shots.

Date: Saturday, September 9th

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Address: 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN

Cost: $10 per pup