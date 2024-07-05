Bank of America Cardholders Receive Free Admission to Frist Museum This Weekend

Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to the Frist Art Museum this Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7th.

The free admission includes the Frist’s latest exhibit, Lee Alexander McQueen and Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous, which features the exquisite craftsmanship of fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen and introduces French photographer Ann Ray. The temporary exhibit will close on August 25, 2024. Present your Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month. Cardholders only; guests are not eligible for free admission.

Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities and help local economies thrive. Through Museums on Us, Bank of America provides its cardholders with free access during the first full weekend of every month to artistic and cultural experiences at celebrated institutions ranging from art, children’s and history museums to aquariums, botanical gardens, and science centers. This is one example of how the bank strengthens the local communities it serves in, creates greater cultural understanding, and expands accessibility to the arts.

The Frist Art Museum is located at Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.

