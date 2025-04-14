Band of Blue to Welcome New Director Bryan Braue

Middle Tennessee State University’s Band of Blue will welcome its new director later this summer after longtime professor and director Craig Cornish retired after serving the Blue Raider community for over 20 years.

Bryan Braue (pronounced BROW) will launch a new era when he officially joins the True Blue family on Aug. 1, when he takes over the beloved Band of Blue.

“When I started doing my research, I discovered that the Band of Blue holds a widely recognized status within the community. I’m familiar with its strong reputation, and I’m truly excited to take the lead as it moves into its next stage of development,” Braue said. “Taking over for a legend like Craig Cornish is a big responsibility.”

Braue, who currently lives in west Texas and is the director of bands at the University of Texas Permian Basin, said as soon as he came to MTSU for his interview, he knew he wanted to be in Tennessee leading the Band of Blue.

“Everyone was incredibly kind, and I learned that many people come to MTSU and end up staying, making it their home. I left the interview thinking, ‘I really hope I get this job,’ because it just felt like the right fit,” he said.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Bryan Braue into the MTSU Band Family. He brings great energy, passion, and ideas into how to continue the traditions and levels of excellence the Band of Blue is known for. The search process was extensive, and we believe we have hired absolutely the best person for this important position. I can’t wait to start working with him.,” said professor of conducting and director of Bands, Reed Thomas.

Braue said he has always had a call to service, and he’s looking forward to getting to know the Band of Blue students and the MTSU community.

“I realized through teaching I could shape the lives of the next generation of students,” he explained.

The new Band of Blue director said he plans to challenge students but also intends to spend the first year learning about the program from the inside out.

“The students at MTSU are deeply invested, which is important to me. They have a voice in what we do and perform. I’m truly excited to guide it into its next phase of development.

Braue said he is also grateful for Cornish’s previous leadership with the Band of Blue and for helping make the transition as smooth as possible.

“We’ve had several conversations, and I met him when I came out for the interview, which was awesome. He is so kind and very supportive and has offered his assistance wherever it needs to be as we go forward in the transition,” he said.

Growing up in Vera Beach, Florida, Braue said he grew up in a blue-collar family and became interested in music thanks to his best friend’s dad, who was a band director.

“I had this unique opportunity to hang out at the band director’s house all the time. We’d watch Michael Jordan win championships with the Chicago Bulls, play basketball and drive go-karts, but I really started feeling a love of music there at their house,” he said.

After earning his undergraduate degree from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, he began teaching at Clearwater High School. After teaching for a few years, he went back to get a master’s degree in instrumental conducting from the University of South Florida before earning his doctorate from the University of Florida.

One of the most important things to Braue is never forgetting those who helped and encouraged him during his schooling and career.

“I’ve always valued my mentors, and I know I am where I am because of the people who have helped me along my path,” he said.

Braue, his wife Michelle, and their goldendoodle, Maestro, along with their cat Nala, plan to arrive in Murfreesboro early this summer. They’re excited to start a family in Tennessee, add another pup to the mix, and experience all four seasons.

In his free time, he likes to do home improvement projects, work in the yard and add to his collection of model trains.

