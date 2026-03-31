Bad Daddy’s Steps Up to the Plate with Ballpark Burger

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar continues the momentum of its Big Bad Monthly Drops series – where bold, over-the-top burgers debut in a rotating monthly series – with Drop #002: The Ballpark Burger. This limited-time creation for April is designed to swing for the fences with show-stopping flavors, packing all the stadium favorites on a brioche bun.

Available April 1-30, this month’s burger from the Curator of Chaos features a seven-ounce patty topped with American cheese and a flame-kissed, smoky grilled hot dog that brings unmistakable ballpark nostalgia front and center. Layered with pickled jalapeños for a tangy kick and crunchy seasoned tortilla chips for added texture, the Ballpark Burger is finished with Bad Daddy’s housemade jalapeño cheddar cheese sauce, plus classic ketchup and mustard – delivering a full game-day experience in every bite for guests.

“From balancing the smoky grilled hot dog with the heat of pickled jalapeños to layering textures with crunchy tortilla chips and creamy jalapeño cheddar sauce, every element is intentional,” said John Masterson, culinary director. “This creation is all about playful indulgence – it’s our way of bringing a little ballpark chaos to your table. Grab a bite, grab a friend and enjoy the flavors.”

Pair the burger of the month with a $6 Michelob Ultra 20-ounce draft, crisp and refreshing with a hint of citrus aroma for a home run finish.

Available at all Bad Daddy’s locations, April’s drop is part of Big Bad’s ongoing mission to keep fans guessing and hungry with unexpected, over-the-top creations each month.

Find a location or order online at BadDaddysBurgerBar.com, and follow Bad Daddy’s (@baddaddysburger) on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to see what drops next.

Source: Restaurant News

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