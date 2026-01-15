Bad Daddy’s Limited-Time Winter Menu Refuses to Hibernate

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is heating up the coldest months with a limited-time winter menu featuring bold flavors and indulgent comfort food. Starting January 14, 2026, the Denver-based burger chain is introducing new seasonal items available only through February 16 at participating locations across the country.

What’s New on the Bad Daddy’s Winter Menu

The winter lineup showcases five main menu items designed to satisfy cold-weather cravings:

Southern Pimento Burger – Bad Daddy’s custom 1855 Black Angus Beef burger topped with housemade chili and pimento cheese, creamy coleslaw, sweet relish and yellow mustard

Loaded Tater Tot Soup – Creamy potato soup topped with shredded cheddar, crispy tots, bacon crumbles and green onion

Mediterranean Power Bowl – Over 60 grams of protein with grilled chicken served over herbed rice and greens with lemon-oregano vinaigrette, chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled onions, feta and a hard-boiled egg, accompanied by housemade Greek yogurt red pepper dressing

Tipsy Elvis – Grown-up shake blended with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, peanut butter, banana, bacon crumbles and Ghirardelli chocolate

Mile High Green Chile Burger (Colorado locations only) – 1855 Black Angus patty with housemade pork green chile, amber ale queso and crispy tater tots, finished with melted pepper jack on a toasted brioche bun, served with extra green chile for smothering

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Winter Beverages

For guests seeking zero-proof options, Bad Daddy’s offers two non-alcoholic beverage choices:

Pineapple Smash (Zero-Proof) – Tropical refresher made with Pineapple Re’al, pineapple juice, fresh mint, ginger beer and lime

Samuel Adams Just The Haze (Non-Alcoholic IPA) – Hazy beverage with hop aroma and notes of grapefruit, tangerine and tropical fruit at less than 0.5% ABV

Winter Menu Available Through February 16

“The winter menu was developed to offer guests bold, satisfying options that feel complete, not compromised,” said John Masterson, culinary director at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar. “From burgers designed to be fully experienced to bowls and sips that deliver just as much impact, the lineup brings real substance to the table and reflects the idea that even when something is only around for a short time, it can still deliver in a big way.”

How to Order the Bad Daddy’s Winter Menu

Guests can order the winter menu items at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar locations nationwide through February 16, 2026, or while supplies last. The seasonal offerings are available for dine-in, takeout and online ordering through the restaurant’s website.

For more information about Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar winter menu or to find a nearby location, visit https://www.BadDaddysBurgerBar.com.

Source: Restaurant News

