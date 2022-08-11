Bad Daddy’s Burgers Adds El Poblano Burger and Appetizer to Menu

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bad Daddy’s is bringing the heat this season with spicy new menu items that’ll tempt guests to live life on the fiery side.

Available Aug. 10 to Sept. 20, Bad Daddy’s is cranking up the summer heat with the introduction of the El Poblano Loco burger and Poblanos Fritos appetizer. The one-of-a-kind burger features only the very best and freshest ingredients with Bad Daddy’s signature Angus patty, stacked with pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, fried poblano peppers and finished off with a chipotle ranch drizzle.

And don’t be afraid to keep turning up the dial with the gourmet burger bar’s new Poblanos Fritos – hand-battered poblano peppers that are deep fried and served with a side of chipotle ranch. Pair these new selections with signature cocktails like the Bad Ass Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita – a fan-favorite featuring pineapple jalapeño purée – for the ultimate Bad Daddy’s experience!

“Since Bad Daddy’s first opened, we have been pushing culinary boundaries by combining our fresh ingredients in outrageous ways to make burgers, salads and appetizers like no one has ever seen, or eaten, before,” said Bad Daddy’s CEO Ryan Zink. “We’re excited for guests to come in, get comfortable and enjoy these crazy delicious items that are sure to add a little extra kick to your day.”

The El Poblano Loco and Poblanos Fritos are available for dine-in or carryout. To order online or find the location nearest you, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com. Prices vary by location.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries.

For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . To learn more about Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard, visit goodtimesburgers.com .

2243 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste. B

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

615-410-7688