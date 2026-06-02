Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Launches The Birdie Burger

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is bringing country club vibes to the table this June with Monthly Drop #004: The Birdie — the latest release in its Big Bad Monthly Drops series of chef-driven, limited-time burgers. More Eat & Drink News
What Is the Big Bad Monthly Drops Series?
Bad Daddy’s Big Bad Monthly Drops program releases a new chef-created burger each month, featuring unexpected flavor combinations designed to keep things fresh and exciting for regulars and newcomers alike.
What’s on The Birdie Burger?
The Birdie is built on a buttered and toasted brioche bun and stacks up a seasoned smash patty with:
- Melty brie cheese
- Turkey bacon
- Crisp arugula salad tossed in Bad Daddy’s housemade white vinaigrette
- Greek yogurt-based skinny sauce
- Fresh lemon wedge
How Much Does The Birdie Cost?
The Birdie is priced at $13 and comes with a classic side included.
When and Where Is The Birdie Available?
Monthly Drop #004 runs June 1–30, 2026, at all Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar locations nationwide. Guests can find a location or order online at BadDaddysBurgerBar.com.
What Drink Pairs With The Birdie?
Bad Daddy’s is offering $6 pints of Samuel Adams Summer Ale throughout June — a citrusy seasonal brew that complements the burger’s fresh, creamy flavor profile.
Source: Restaurant News
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