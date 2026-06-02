Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Launches The Birdie Burger

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is bringing country club vibes to the table this June with Monthly Drop #004: The Birdie — the latest release in its Big Bad Monthly Drops series of chef-driven, limited-time burgers. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Big Bad Monthly Drops Series?

Bad Daddy’s Big Bad Monthly Drops program releases a new chef-created burger each month, featuring unexpected flavor combinations designed to keep things fresh and exciting for regulars and newcomers alike.

What’s on The Birdie Burger?

The Birdie is built on a buttered and toasted brioche bun and stacks up a seasoned smash patty with:

Melty brie cheese

Turkey bacon

Crisp arugula salad tossed in Bad Daddy’s housemade white vinaigrette

Greek yogurt-based skinny sauce

Fresh lemon wedge

How Much Does The Birdie Cost?

The Birdie is priced at $13 and comes with a classic side included.

When and Where Is The Birdie Available?

Monthly Drop #004 runs June 1–30, 2026, at all Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar locations nationwide. Guests can find a location or order online at BadDaddysBurgerBar.com.

What Drink Pairs With The Birdie?

Bad Daddy’s is offering $6 pints of Samuel Adams Summer Ale throughout June — a citrusy seasonal brew that complements the burger’s fresh, creamy flavor profile.

Source: Restaurant News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email