Bad Daddy’s Turns 18 with Free Treats and Giving Back Aug. 25

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is officially an adult – the craft casual burger brand known for scratch-made eats, big flavor and unapologetic attitude is throwing down a birthday bash on Monday, Aug. 25, that’s equal parts sweet and generous.

The first 180 dine-in guests at each Bad Daddy’s location on its birthday will score a free Birthday Cake Batter – a sweet, sprinkle-filled blend of vanilla pudding, white cake mix and pure nostalgia in a glass. The number 180 tips its cap to turning the big 18, with a bold treat to match and a gesture of thanks for sticking with Bad Daddy’s since 2007.

To make the celebration even more impactful, fans can load up on the restaurant’s limited-time cocktails or other signature favorites on Aug. 25 in support of the next generation: Bad Daddy’s will donate 18% of all dine-in sales from that day to several regional chapters of the Boys & Girls Clubs serving communities near its restaurants.

“Our birthday is not just about us – it’s about everyone who’s made these 18 years possible, and the kids who represent the next 18,” said Bad Daddy’s Culinary Director John Masterson. “The Birthday Cake Batter is our team’s way of sharing a little joy with guests, while our commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs reflects a deeper purpose.”

The one-day-only dine-in offer and donation initiative will be available across all Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar locations on Aug. 25. Follow Bad Daddy’s (@baddaddysburger) on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok for more birthday surprises. To locate a nearby restaurant, visit BadDaddysBurgerBar.com .

Source: Restaurant News

