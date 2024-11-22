Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Spreads Holiday Cheer with Festive Feast

Whether naughty or nice, carve out a little time for Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar as it unwraps the best bites of the season to make celebrations extra special.

Available now through late December, guests can get cozy and keep their spirits bright with the following crave-worthy features:

Roast Beast Burger: A standout creation combining tender red wine-braised short rib, a juicy seven-ounce 1855 Black Angus Beef patty, herb-infused cream cheese with fresh arugula and crispy potato frites on a buttered brioche bun.

To round out the feast, Bad Daddy’s is also serving up a merry assortment of seasonal drink offerings that capture the nostalgic flavors of the holidays. Expect creative concoctions with warm cinnamon, refreshing crème de menthe, zesty citrus, rich salted caramel and more to add extra cheer to meals.

Prices vary by location. To order online or find the nearest location, visit BadDaddysBurgerBar.com .

Source: Restaurant News

