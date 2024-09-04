Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Introduces New Bratwurst Burger and Seasonal Drinks

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is paving the way for fall by curating four new menu items that embody the rich, comforting flavors of the season, available from Sept. 4 through Nov. 4 at all locations.

Leading the lineup is the Bratwurst Burger, a mouthwatering creation that brings together the best of fall comfort food. This burger starts with a housemade bratwurst patty, packed with sautéed peppers and onions, melted provolone cheese and a tangy apple-sauerkraut. Finished with a drizzle of whole-grain dijonnaise and served on a soft pretzel bun, it is paired with Samuel Adams Octoberfest Beer Cheese for the most indulgent dunking experience.

To complement the hearty flavors of the Bratwurst Burger, Bad Daddy’s has crafted an array of fall-inspired beverages:

Orchard Special Mocktail : This refreshing, alcohol-free option combines apple juice, Crisp Apple Reàl, lemon juice, cinnamon syrup and ginger beer for a crisp, orchard-fresh taste.

: This refreshing, alcohol-free option combines apple juice, Crisp Apple Reàl, lemon juice, cinnamon syrup and ginger beer for a crisp, orchard-fresh taste. Cinnamon Apple Twist : A delightful cocktail featuring Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Crisp Apple Reàl, lemon juice, apple juice and cinnamon syrup, this drink offers a warm, spicy-sweet flavor that celebrates the season.

: A delightful cocktail featuring Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Crisp Apple Reàl, lemon juice, apple juice and cinnamon syrup, this drink offers a warm, spicy-sweet flavor that celebrates the season. Autumn Old Fashioned : A fall twist on a classic, this cocktail blends Bulleit Rye Whiskey with Pumpkin Reàl and Angostura orange bitters, delivering a smooth, sophisticated taste of autumn.

: A fall twist on a classic, this cocktail blends Bulleit Rye Whiskey with Pumpkin Reàl and Angostura orange bitters, delivering a smooth, sophisticated taste of autumn. Shake Your Pumpkins Shake: Dessert lovers will rejoice at this seasonal shake, which blends real pumpkin pie — crust and all — with vanilla soft-serve ice cream and is topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg for a truly indulgent treat.

Prices vary by location. To order online or find the nearest location, visit BadDaddysBurgerBar.com .

Source: Restaurant News

