Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Gets Sizzlin’ with Summer Specials

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is ready to celebrate a knockout summer beginning Wednesday, June 12, with its latest lineup of flavor-packed smashburgers and paradise-worthy beverages.

Bad Daddy’s two latest smashburgers feature a seasoned 1855 Black Angus Beef smashed patty for the ultimate experience. The Classic Smashburger contains American cheese, red onion and housemade Sidekick Slaw on a toasted brioche bun, and the Steakhouse Smashburger includes sharp cheddar, shredded lettuce and two A1-marinated onion rings on a toasted brioche bun. Guests have the option to add on to the flavor by making the smashburgers a double for $3 or a triple for $6.

“Bold, flavorful and impossible to resist, smashburgers are the star of the show and the perfect summer fling,” said John Masterson, culinary director at Bad Daddy’s. “With the Classic Smashburger and Steakhouse Smashburger, we’re smashing expectations and serving up a taste of summer like never before.”

Including a sweet treat, Bad Daddy’s latest beverages make it easier to savor the sunshine this summer and beat the heat with the following lineup:

Tiki Torch Mocktail — Pineapple, lime, house strawberry habanero syrup and Peach Reál with soda.

Island Dream — Cazadores Tequila Reposado, RumHaven Coconut Rum, Strawberry and Pineapple Reál, pineapple and lime soda.

Castaway Punch — Bulleit Bourbon, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Pineapple Reál, pineapple sour mix and bitters.

Strawberry Shortcake Shake — Ice cream handspun with sugared strawberries, shortcake and whipped cream.

Bad Daddy’s spring menu will be available until Monday, Aug. 26. Prices vary by location. To order online or find the nearest location, visit BadDaddysBurgerBar.com .

Source: Restaurant News

