Bad Daddy’s Brings Back Birria Burger and $4 Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is throwing down a celebration that’s as bold as its burgers and as badass as its drinks with an unbeatable limited-time lineup. On May 5, the chef-driven brand will offer its signature Bad Ass Margarita for just $4 – and that’s just the beginning.

Crafted with Margaritaville Gold Tequila and fresh lime juice, the Bad Ass Margarita is crisp, refreshing and intense. After May 5, the cocktail will continue to be featured at its new price of $8 – joined by the Bad Ass Watermelon Margarita, a seasonal twist featuring Watermelon Reàl Puree for a juicy, summer-ready upgrade.

Back by popular demand and in time for National Burger Month, Bad Daddy’s is also reintroducing its indulgent Birria Burger – a showstopping fusion of classic American burger craftsmanship and rich Mexican flavor. This culinary mashup features Bad Daddy’s signature seven-ounce Black Angus beef patty on top of a seasoned crispy, freshly fried corn tortilla and adorned with melted Monterey Jack cheese, tender birria-marinated pork, lime aioli, onions and cilantro – all stacked high on a brioche bun and served with a side of rich consommé.

Guests can explore even more seasonal flavors with a street corn-inspired dip and a decadent churro milkshake designed to accompany the iconic burger feature:

Elote Street Corn Dip — A warm and creamy dip topped with cotija crema, Tajín and fresh cilantro, served with seasoned, house-made tortilla chips

— A warm and creamy dip topped with cotija crema, Tajín and fresh cilantro, served with seasoned, house-made tortilla chips Churro Crunch Shake — A handspun vanilla shake with crunchy cinnamon sugar bites and housemade dulce de leche, topped with whipped cream and a fresh-fried churro

Available exclusively from Monday, May 5, to Monday, Aug. 18, Bad Daddy’s has the ultimate flavor lineup for kicking off the season for guests looking to toast with a tequila-forward cocktail, dive into a juicy burger or indulge their sweet tooth. To order online or find a nearby location, visit BadDaddysBurgerBar.com .

Source: Restaurant News

