Two fan-favorite menu items are making a limited-time comeback at Whataburger starting March 31, 2026. The Bacon Steakhouse Double and Banana Pudding Shake return to menus nationwide this spring, bringing bold steakhouse flavor and classic Southern sweetness to kick off the season.

What Is the Whataburger Bacon Steakhouse Double?

First introduced in 2024, the Bacon Steakhouse Double became Whataburger’s best-selling limited-time offer of all time. The burger features two 100% beef patties topped with two slices of melted aged cheddar, smoky bacon, crispy fried onions, and tangy steak sauce, all served on a toasted bun.

What Is the Whataburger Banana Pudding Shake?

The Banana Pudding Shake draws inspiration from the classic Southern dessert, blending smooth banana flavor with hints of vanilla wafer, caramelized sugar, and vanilla. It can be enjoyed on its own or paired with any Whataburger menu item as a springtime treat.

When Are These Items Available at Whataburger?

Both the Bacon Steakhouse Double and Banana Pudding Shake return to Whataburger menus on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, for a limited time only. Availability is nationwide across Whataburger locations.

What Did Whataburger Say About the Return?

“When it comes to menu items worth bringing back, these two set the bar,” said Whataburger Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. “When guests start asking for something to come back before it even leaves, that’s when you know you’ve got something special.”

How Can Customers Save on the Bacon Steakhouse Double?

Customers who download the Whataburger app and create an account automatically earn a free Whataburger and can start earning rewards redeemable toward menu items, including both returning spring favorites. Additional details are available at Whataburger.com.

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