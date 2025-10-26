Back to the Future Musical is Headed to TPAC

Lead producer Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, and Tennessee Performing Arts Center , are thrilled to announce that BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will arrive in Nashville, TN as part of the 2025-26 Broadway Season. This spectacular live experience based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film has thrilled millions worldwide with its destination now set for TPAC from March 17-22, 2026.

Tickets are available at the TPAC box office (505 Deaderick Street), by visiting TPAC.ORG, or by calling 615-782-4040. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by visiting the Group Sales page.

The nostalgia-rich Broadway production played an impressive 18-month run at the Winter Garden from August 3, 2023, through January 5, 2025. That production is moving to Hamburg, Germany, starting March 2026 for an open-ended run with more territories to be announced soon. Now in its fourth-year captivating audiences in London’s West End, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical recently launched a successful production in Tokyo, aboard Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, and in Sydney, Australia at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. The musical will launch a UK tour, opening at the Bristol Hippodrome, in the fall of 2026.

The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opened in London on September 13, 2021, has been seen by more than 1,800,000 people to date, and broken multiple Adelphi Theatre box office records. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

