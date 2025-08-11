Back to School, Back to Style – Make Home Your Favorite Place to Be

As the back-to-school season begins, it’s the perfect time to reset routines—and your home! Whether you’re juggling family schedules or working from home, having comfortable, functional, and beautiful furniture makes all the difference.

DT McCalls is your most trusted furniture store in Middle Tennessee, ready to help you refresh your space with affordable style for every room.

In this article, you’ll find:

Design inspiration for living rooms, bedrooms, and dining spaces as your household shifts back into a routine

Top furniture picks that blend style, comfort, and affordability

Why DT McCall’s continues to be a local favorite for quality, budget-friendly home furnishings

Reclaim the Living Room: Where Comfort Meets Style

Your living room should be a space where everyone can relax, whether it’s movie night with the kids or winding down after a long day. At DT McCalls, we offer the top brands in living room furniture, like La-Z-Boy and England Furniture, delivering comfort and durability without compromising on style. From cozy sectionals to space-saving loveseats, you’ll find a range of options in neutral fabrics, modern silhouettes, and inviting textures.

Don’t forget the details: ottomans with hidden storage, sleek entertainment consoles, and accent chairs that bring personality into the mix. With brands you trust and prices you’ll love, refreshing your living room is easier than ever.

Bedroom Upgrades That Set the Tone

A good night’s sleep is essential, especially as school routines kick in and early mornings return. Our curated selection of highly rated bedroom furniture from top brands, including Vaughan-Bassett Furniture, includes everything from complete bedroom sets to mix-and-match pieces that reflect your personal style.

Choose from upholstered headboards, timeless wood finishes, and storage-friendly dressers and nightstands that keep things tidy. Whether you’re updating your master suite or creating a cozy retreat for your teen, DT McCalls offers stylish, affordable furniture that transforms any bedroom into a calming sanctuary.

Style and Functionality for Every Corner

Back-to-school season often brings a need for new routines—and that might mean carving out a workspace or refreshing the dining area. We offer desks for homework or remote work, dining sets for family meals, and even stylish accent furniture to make every corner feel purposeful.

Every piece at DT McCalls is chosen to meet the needs of modern families—balancing aesthetic, function, and price. With frequent stock updates and flexible financing, we make it easy to find what you need when you need it. Check out our online selection of prestigious furniture brand, Hooker Furniture, for inspiration!

Start Back-to-School Season with a Clean Slate!

Whether you’re updating a single room or transforming your entire home, DT McCalls is here to help you bring it all together. As the go-to furniture store in Middle Tennessee, we’ve proudly served families for decades with a commitment to quality, affordability, and hometown service. With locations in Carthage, Lebanon, Cookeville, Franklin, and Lafayette, our selection of trusted brands and flexible delivery options makes it simple to refresh your space.

Come see us today or explore online to find your next favorite piece. From affordable furniture at DT McCall’s to expert guidance from our friendly staff, we’re here to help your house feel more like home—just in time for the new season.

Visit your nearest DT McCalls location today to experience free delivery and recycling for purchases of $499+ within 100 miles, expert service, special financing, and everyday low pricing:

DT McCalls & Sons – Carthage

101 Water Street

Carthage, TN 37030

Phone: (615) 735-0165

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

DT McCalls & Sons – Cookeville

1300 South Jefferson Street

Cookeville, TN 38506

Phone: (931) 526-1103

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

DT McCalls & Sons – Lafayette

1220 Scottsville Road

Lafayette, TN 37083

Phone: (615) 666-3709

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

DT McCalls & Sons – Lebanon

1029 West Main Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

Phone: (615) 453-5767

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

DT McCalls & Sons – Franklin

232 Franklin Road

Franklin, TN 37064

Phone: (615) 794-8707

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

DT McCalls & Sons – “Not So Perfect Store” in Carthage

113 Water Street

Carthage, TN 37030

Phone: (615) 735-0165

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM; Closed Sunday

