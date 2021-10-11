Two big Halloween events are scheduled for October in La Vergne, Zombie Night at the Park and Goblins and Goodies at the park.

Zombie Night at the Park will be held on Friday, October 22 at the football field at Veterans Memorial Park. There will be a “dance off” starting at 7 p.m. Then after the dance off the Parks Department is hosting a Movie in the Park with a screening of Night of the Living Dead (1968). The Parks Department will be giving away free hotdogs, chips, and water to participants.

Then, on Saturday, October 23 will be Goblins and Goodies at the Park. This is a great annual event at Veterans Memorial Park for kids of all ages. Community members will be set up at the park at the walking trail handing out candy and treats to kids and families. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in the Halloween outfits for this event. It begins at 1 p.m. and wraps up at 3 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. For questions, or to set up a booth at Goblins and Goodies at the Park, contact the Parks Department at (615) 793-3224.