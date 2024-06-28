Bach to Rock Music School to Open in Franklin

Bach to Rock, a music school for students of all ages, proudly announces it is opening a new school in Franklin, Tennessee. The community is invited to the free event on July 20, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 202, Franklin. Attendees can participate in tours and information sessions, check out the recording studio, enjoy performances, and try out free toddler “Mommy and Me” classes. The school will serve students from (but not limited to) Franklin, Brentwood, Cools Springs, Lenox Village, Nolensville, Arrington, Pasquo, Leiper’s Fork, Peytonsville, and Thompson’s Station. Bach to Rock Franklin is the second location for husband-and-wife franchisees Michael Peacock and Tara Scarlett, who opened Bach to Rock Nashville West in 2021.

“Michael and Tara’s Nashville West school has made a meaningful impact on so many students, and their families. They are an amazing couple, dedicated to education and to helping create the next generation of professional musicians,” said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. “I know Michael and Tara will infuse the Franklin school with energy, talent, and passion for music.”

Tara Scarlett serves as president and chief executive officer of the Scarlett Family Foundation, which works to ensure all Middle Tennessee students have access to a high-quality education. Tara has been an advocate for education reform for over a decade and served as a Foundation board member since it started in 2005. Michael is a songwriter and musician and the owner of Peacock, LLC, which offers marketing, writing, editing and content strategy and development services.

“We are delighted to be opening our second Bach to Rock school. We have had a wonderful response in Nashville West, and we felt we could help more aspiring student musicians by expanding to Franklin. The Bach to Rock methodology – the curriculum, music catalog, and the emphasis on both theory and performance – has proven to be highly successful,” said Michael Peacock. “Our students and their parents are happy. And our fun and encouraging learning environment gives kids a welcoming space to explore their creativity and musicianship.”

Bach to Rock Franklin offers programs for students of all ages including individual and group lessons in piano, voice, guitar, drums and more; “Rock City” for preschoolers and “Rock and Roll” for toddlers; beginning piano “Kids n Keys” for children in grades K-2; and summer camps and birthday parties. Plus, students can get involved in a glee club or rock band. A special feature is Bach to Rock’s Beat Refinery®, where students learn how to become DJs through practical and artistic training.

Find more information about Bach to Rock here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email