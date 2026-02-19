Baby Keem to Perform at Marathon Music Works

GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist Baby Keem announced The Ca$ino Tour. The 36-date tour, presented by Live Nation and Eerie Times, will stop at Marathon Music Works on April 18th.

The Ca$ino Tour kicks off in North America on April 15th in Raleigh, NC, and hits major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Montreal, Dallas, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up on June 7th in Boston, MA. The tour then heads to Europe and the UK from August 31st through September 18th, kicking off in Cologne, Germany. Stops include Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Glasgow, and more, before concluding in London, UK.

Baby Keem also announced his second studio album Ca$ino, set for release on February 20th via pgLang/Eerie Times/Columbia Records.

Ca$ino is the follow-up to Keem’s RIAA platinum certified, critically acclaimed debut album, The Melodic Blue, originally released in September 2021 and The Melodic Blue Deluxe in 2022 — featuring the 5x platinum single “Family Ties” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which earned Keem his first GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Performance.

Tickets on sale at https://www.marathonmusicworks.com/tickets/

More Tennessee Event Venue News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email