Baby Deer Rescued from Storm Drain in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department to the rescue—this time for a very young resident!

On Sunday, crews responded to a call near Stones River National Battlefield after someone heard cries coming from a storm drain in a hotel parking lot. Turns out, a baby deer had fallen in and couldn’t get out!

With teamwork, care, and some specialized gear, firefighters safely pulled the little one from the drain. After checking for injuries (just a few scrapes), the fawn was gently released into the woods—right near where it was found—hoping mama deer was still close by.

“We’re always ready to help—no matter who’s in need,” said Captain Matt Welcome.

