Halls Chophouse, the award-winning and renowned steakhouse, has announced it has begun hiring for its upcoming opening of Halls Chophouse Nashville. Key positions it is looking to fill include cooks, dishwashers, hosts, servers, bartenders, back waiters, food runners, and more.

“Halls Chophouse is more than a hospitality job, it is a career with growth opportunity,” said Chad Ellis, General Manager of Halls Chophouse Nashville. “We offer incredibly high earning potential for servers and bartenders and surpass industry averages for back-of-house positions. This is in addition to a generous benefits package. There is simply no other restaurant group to work for that offers the camaraderie, experience, and opportunity like Halls Chophouse.”

Among the immediate perks Halls is offering includes $15 an hour pay to all tipped employees during training to prepare for opening, a significant increase in earning potential before the first guests arrive. In addition, for all full-time employees, benefits will begin within 30 days, months before industry standards.

In addition to high wages and leading benefits, other offerings include employer-paid Employee Assistance Program, employee referral bonus, 50% off dining discount, and experience with career advancement potential within a top fine dining restaurant.

For more information on the experience and benefits of working at Halls, as well as direct access to jobs opening, Halls Chophouse has launched a Nashville-centric recruitment site:https://www.joinhallsnash.com/.

This year, Halls Chophouse was named the #3 U.S. Fine Dining Restaurant (its second consecutive year in the top three) and the Best Brunch Spot in the U.S. by Tripadvisor in its 2021 Travelers’ Choice® “Best of the Best” Restaurants awards. In Nashville, the one-of-a-kind design includes a 10,000+ square foot interior with a 2,000 square foot exterior dinning terrace dubbed by Halls as the biggest front porch in Nashville. Halls Chophouse Nashville is located at 1600 West End Avenue on the first floor of the Broadwest tower, providing quick access from major interstates and thoroughfares.

For local updates more on Halls Chophouse Nashville, follow on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/hallsnashville/