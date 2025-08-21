Authorities Give All-Clear After Bomb Threat at University School of Nashville

An all-clear was issued Thursday morning at the University School of Nashville following an emailed bomb threat that also targeted schools in other states.

Students who had been evacuated returned to class with the option to remain at school or go home, according to school officials.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the threat was reported around 7:30 a.m. during student arrival at the private school on Edgehill Avenue near Vanderbilt University. The campus was evacuated, and parents were directed to designated pickup areas.

A large law enforcement presence responded, including MNPD, Vanderbilt University Police, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, and K-9 units that searched the buildings.

Authorities confirmed the campus was safe and cleared by late morning.

