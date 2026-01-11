Australian Vocalist Fatai to Perform in Nashville

In support of her newly released album W.O.M.A.N., Australian vocalist and songwriter Fatai has announced a January 2025 U.S. tour — her first stateside since before Covid, with a stop in Nashville at Cannery Row (1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN, 37213) on Monday, January 19th. Find tickets here.

Released on December 5, W.O.M.A.N is a collection of music that redefines Fatai’s artistry for this new chapter ahead; embracing vibrancy, confidence, love and discovering one’s own inner strength.

Featuring tracks including ‘Joys Of Love’, ‘Beautiful Mind’, ‘Be Still’ and ‘I Got Love’, W.O.M.A.N is a fresh presentation of the values that have been with Fatai since the beginning of her journey. Moments of uplifting reflection, heartfelt observations on growth, relationships and finding ourselves along the way, Fatai re-establishes herself as one of Australia’s compelling storytellers with this project.

Fatai is a dynamic singer-songwriter known for her powerful, soulful voice and emotionally charged performances. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, Fatai first captured the public’s attention with her stunning vocal range and distinctive style, blending elements of soul, pop, and R&B. She quickly rose to prominence through her viral online performances, gaining a dedicated global fanbase.

Fatai’s extensive headline tours across the world have showcased her ability to connect deeply with audiences. She has shared the stage with notable artists, including PJ Morton, Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy, and continues to expand her reach with every performance.

Recent releases like “Right There,” “Shuga Luga Buga” and “Flesh & Bone” (co-written with Guy Sebastian) highlight her versatility and artistry, combining heartfelt, introspective lyrics with lush, melodic soundscapes. Tracks such as these demonstrate Fatai’s commitment to using her voice to inspire and uplift, solidifying her status as a compelling presence on the contemporary music scene.

