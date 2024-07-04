Austin Williams Announces First Headlining Tour

Austin Williams, who has earned over 87 million streams to date, announces his headlining ‘Broken Things Break Things Tour,’ kicking off on September 5th in Peoria, IL. The tour will stop in Nashville at Exit/In on Friday, October 11th.

Williams has been touring relentlessly this year, performing shows with Tyler Hubbard, Warren Zeiders, Larry Fleet and more in the past few months. He also performed to a packed crowd at CMA Fest earlier this month.

The ‘Broken Things Break Things Tour’ includes stops in Minneapolis, Omaha, and Nashville, as well as co-headlining slots with Hayden Coffman in Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, and more, before wrapping in Decatur, GA, on Oct. 18th. Tickets on sale at austinwilliamsmusic.com/pages/shows.

