Austin Snell Teams Up with Busch Light for Free Album Release Party

In an exclusive collaboration, rising country star Austin Snell is partnering with Busch Light for a one-of-a-kind release party for his highly anticipated debut album, Still Bleeding.

On Tuesday, June 25, fans 21 and older in the Nashville area are invited to have a beer at Acme Feed and Seed and be the first to preview the debut album, with doors opening at 6:00 pm and the show starting at 6:30 pm. Still Bleeding, out via River House Artists/Warner Music Nashville on June 28, traverses the emotional landscapes of fast-paced living and the necessity of compassion, all amplified by dark-energy guitars. The event is free and open to the public.

“Busch Light is a staple in my fridge, and teaming up with them during this pivotal moment in my career is a personal milestone,” shares Snell. “I’m excited to share a sneak peek of my new album and connect with fans in a more intimate setting. I hope to see everyone there, ready to rock!”

The highly anticipated release of Still Bleeding follows Snell’s critically acclaimed 2022 EP, Muddy Water Rockstar, which solidified his status as a rising country star to watch. His raw debut singles, “Excuse the Mess” and “Wasting All These Tears,” have not only propelled him to 235+ million global career streams but also secured him a coveted Highway Find and the distinction of being the first country artist in SiriusXM/Pandora’s artist accelerator program.

You can catch Snell opening for Jason Aldean on the 2024 Highway Desperado tour and headline his own fall tour, which was just announced with tickets going on sale Friday, June 21. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit austinsnell.com.

