Texan rocker AUSTIN MEADE has announced he is hitting the road in the new year with the ‘Happier Alone Forever’ Tour featuring support from Cole Barnhill and Kody West. The dates will kick off February 15, 2025 in Waco, TX, and stop in Nashville at The Cannery on February 22, 2025.

MEADE’s ‘Happier Alone Forever’ Tour is continuing support for his recent EP, ‘Pretty Little Waist’ which is out now on Snakefarm. Ticket sales are sale now; find them here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email