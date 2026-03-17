Aura Event Center Brings a 10,000-Square-Foot Modular Events Space to Nashville

Aura Holdings Group, a Nashville-based independent, values-driven hospitality and entertainment company dedicated to creating culturally vibrant spaces that bring people together, announced its highly anticipated Aura Event Center (previously Aura Lounge) is open for events and bookings. The venue hosted a soft opening event in January, with the successful Wedgewood Wellness Festival, and recently held its first Good Aura Live, a recurring storm relief series.

“We’re filling a void in the Nashville market with a streamlined and customizable event destination that can bring smaller, focused gatherings or large-scale events to life while becoming a community hub of cultural event programming from Aura,” said Ollie Gabriel, CEO of Aura Holdings Group. “We’re already booking and planning a myriad of events from conferences, weddings, fashion shows, concerts, fitness and personal development activations, and private celebrations. Our partners are excited that we’re delivering a space in a vibrant and easy-to-access part of town that can dynamically fit their needs.”

Aura Event Center is a fully modular, 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art events space unlike anything else in Nashville with LED screens, customizable seating, and dynamic and flexible layouts for groups from 200 to 1,200+. The space includes two fully equipped bars, cinematic lighting, and premium sound systems, delivering a high-tech canvas for clients to dream up an unforgettable experience.

The highly skilled staff, which includes a personal event concierge for every rental, is well-equipped to transform ordinary events into extraordinary experiences. Aura’s all-in, hassle-free pricing allows guests to have a completely customizable event to meet their needs, complete with security, A/V technicians, porters in the restrooms, and cleaning included.

Aura is More Than a Venue, it’s a Community

Aura Event Center is a vibrant piece of Gabriel and Aura’s overall vision, as the organization will seek to promote special events, activations and experiences beyond its home district branded under the Aura flag.

Added Gabriel, “Our vision for Aura is more than just a venue. As excited as we are to open this space, we are equally excited about the opportunities we have to develop inspirational community-focused experiences that we can export throughout the city and the region. This opening is just the start of what Aura will become.”

Conveniently located off Wedgewood Ave. and I-65, Aura Event Center is easily accessible and offers considerable parking solutions for visitors. It is now taking booking inquiries for diversified events.

Aura Holdings Group is also planning for the neighboring Wedgewood Sports Lounge (previously BHOPS Sports Zone), currently under construction, in the Wedgewood Entertainment District.

Learn more here about Aura Event Center: https://auralounge.live/

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