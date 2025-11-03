Audrey Johnson Named RCS Transportation Director

Audrey Johnson plans to use his extensive background in logistics and transportation management to enhance student bus service for Rutherford County Schools.

Johnson has been named the next RCS Transportation Director and will assume the duties next week, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced Friday.

“I have tasked Mr. Johnson with a full-scale audit of our operations to bring forth a common set of expectations, a customer service-oriented approach, development of mutual respect between contractors and staff, explicit implementation of the bus contract with all contractors, and the development of a master plan for improvement and efficiency,” Director Sullivan said.

Rutherford County Schools uses an independent contractor system to provide bus service for students. Currently, the district has more than 330 bus routes provided by more than 170 contractors.

Johnson has served in several leadership roles throughout his career, including 25 years in the military where he retired as a lieutenant colonel. During his military tenure he led various departments directing information technology, logistics, and communications operations supporting military units worldwide.

After the military, he worked for 13 years with the federal government and also served for three years as the senior transportation director for Denver Public Schools.

“Having been a father, a grandfather, and an educator for many years, my approach is that logistics is about more than just transportation. It’s about making sure that we — our students — are safe, that our students can focus on academics, and it’s about gaining public trust,” Johnson said. “So my approach is coming in as a team — having staff here but also teaming with the contractors — to make sure that we grow our transportation system to be one that’s safe, reliable, dependable, and that the public trusts. That’s really my goal.”

Johnson will begin his new duties on Nov. 5.

He succeeds current transportation department Wanda Barnett, who has served as the director since 2022 and within the department for more than 19 years. Barnett recently announced her retirement.

