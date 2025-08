Murfreesboro Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during an attempted ATM theft on Friday, August 1.

Around 5 a.m., suspects broke into the 7-Eleven-Exxon at 1849 E. Northfield Boulevard by smashing a window and trying to steal the store’s ATM.

During the incident, a person was fatally shot.

The store remains closed as Criminal Investigations Division detectives continue to process the scene.

