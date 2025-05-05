At Rock N’ Roll Sushi, the Time is Right to Mango

Rock N’ Roll Sushi is “Jamming” on the tropical vibes with two new limited-time offerings sure to rock tastebuds from the first bite to the final encore. Dropping May 5 and available through July 27, the Sweet Mango O’ Mine Roll and Mango Coconut Rockstars dessert are headlining menus nationwide with a flavor lineup that’s part sushi, part sugar and all “Satisfaction.”

WHAT’S NEW ON THE MANGO MADNESS MENU:

Sweet Mango O’ Mine Roll – Krab stick, avocado, mango and green onion inside, topped with salmon, tobiko, sesame seeds and mango-ginger sauce for $16.99

Mango Coconut Rockstars -Three light, crispy rice stars tossed in coconut mango butter and served with vanilla ice cream, fresh mango and toasted sesame seeds for $9.99

Both items are available beginning May 5 for a limited time only. Fans should act fast – when the curtain closes, these flavors will be gone like a one-night-only reunion tour.

While “The Waiting” is the hardest part, it won’t be long before Rock N’ Roll Sushi launches guitar-shaped platters this summer, because what’s better than sushi that shreds? Sushi that is literally served in a guitar. Stay tuned for details.

At Rock N’ Roll Sushi, fans enjoy deliciously twisted food made fresh for everyone. Boasting concepts and flavors that are big, bold and loud, Rock N’ Roll Sushi is the only place to experience the rock and roll guests love with the ones they love. Everything about the American-style sushi restaurant, from its soundtrack to its soul, is pure rock ‘n’ roll – raw, inspired, amplified. To learn more about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit RockNRollSushi.com .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email