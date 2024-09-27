Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Tennessee Announces Largest Trades Academy Class in Over a Decade

The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Greater Tennessee proudly announces the largest Construction Trades Academy class in over a decade. The fall apprenticeship program will have 441 students, with a record number of 159 first-year students, who will learn integral trades of the construction industry over four years while working for their employer. Students not employed will be placed in jobs before entering. Skills taught include electrical, carpentry, plumbing, and HVAC. Enrollment for HVAC, plumbing, and carpentry courses are still open for application.

“Associated Builders and Contractors is doing its part to educate craft and trades professionals through our Construction Trades Academy,” said Clayton F. Crownover President & CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Greater Tennessee. “This fall we are thrilled with the largest number of first-year applications we have ever received, showing that interest in learning important skills in our industry is top-of-mind, and we look forward to working with these students. This program is a unique opportunity, providing a variety of courses and real-life experiences, and will deliver highly sought after skilled workers to our booming construction industry. This increase in interest to join the open-shop construction industry in Tennessee is a true testament to the leadership of our company members and their employees.”

The ABC Greater Tennessee Construction Trades Academy delivers programs that equip craft professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to improve their productivity, advance their careers, and create longevity in the construction field. The academy covers various topics and skill trades, including mechanical and electrical, workplace safety, and personal responsibility. Upon completion of all requirements, each student is certified through DOL accredited curriculum. If a student leaves the greater Tennessee area, the education is transferable, portable, and recognized throughout the nation.

“As Nashville embarks on some of its largest and most transformational projects including the transformation of the East Bank over the next decade, nurturing homegrown skilled trade talent to take full advantage of these opportunities is critical,” said Bryan Hay, Vice President of Business Development at Skanska and Board Chair of ABC of Greater Tennessee. “This ABC apprenticeship program will produce skilled, and well-trained employees that can have a long and fruitful career in construction. We hope to see it continue to grow every class.”

Once students enter the Construction Trades Academy, they are placed in jobs with ABC’s membership, if they have not been placed in the academy by their employer. Applications for the next semester year will open in November, and more information on the program can be found HERE.

