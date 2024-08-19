Ashton Lansdell Added to Team Hit City for MLB’s Home Run Derby X in Nashville

NASHVILLE – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Nashville Sounds have announced that Ashton Lansdell will replace Mia Davidson-Smith for MLB Home Run Derby X at First Horizon Park on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Lansdell, a Home Run Derby X veteran since 2022, has done it all on the ballfield. A trailblazing infielder, she made the USA Baseball roster as a 17-year-old in 2018 and was the first woman to play baseball at the NJCAA level in 2021. After switching her focus to softball, Lansdell played at Florida International University for two seasons before recently announcing her transfer to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season. Lansdell has recently played for the Savannah Bananas, signing a three-week contract with the traveling baseball circus this summer. She also leads all women’s Home Run Derby X players with 82 dingers.

The Marietta, Georgia native replaces the former Mississippi State softball standout Davidson-Smith, who is unable to complete due to injury.

Tickets are on sale now for the one-of-a-kind event on Saturday, August 31. Tickets start at $10, with home run zone tickets starting at $40. Fans can purchase tickets and find mor information on MLB Home Run Derby X in Nashville here.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email