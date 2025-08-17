Ashley McBryde to Perform at Country Music Hall of Fame Annual Nightfall Event

Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy-, CMA- and ACM-winning recording artist Ashley McBryde will take the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s 13th annual Nightfall at the Hall concert on Monday, October 6th at 6 p.m.

Nightfall at the Hall, presented by Maverick Nashville, is the ultimate after-hours celebration exclusively for the museum’s Troubadour members, a community of leaders, ages 21 to 45, who collaborate with other like-minded professionals in supporting their community and the museum.

Nightfall at the Hall admission is a benefit of Troubadour membership. Young professionals can become a Troubadour member between now and Oct. 9 and purchase 12 months of Troubadour membership for the price of 11. Troubadour corporate partnerships are also available.

Prior to McBryde’s performance, student artist Lily Braithwaite will perform “Story of Her Life,” a song that she wrote with guidance from museum staff during the museum’s 2025 summer songwriting camp. The 15-year-old from Brentwood, Tennessee, has participated in museum programs for two years.

For more information about this year’s event or to become a Troubadour member, visit countrymusichalloffame.org/troubadour or call 615.416.2026.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email