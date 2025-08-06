Ashley McBryde Announces Non Alcoholic Bar on Broadway

Country artist Ashley McBryde announced Redemption, a mocktail bar to open on Broadway.

Redemption will be located on the fifth floor at Chief’s, 200 Broadway, Nashville. It is expected to open on August 28th. This will also be the first of its kind on Broadway.

McBryde shared on social media, “Broadway’s getting a new kind of bar. It’s called Redemption, and it’s for all of us. Since deciding to live sober, I’ve wanted to create a space that normalizes non alcoholic options first and is still a real bar. A place where people can connect, unwind, and hear original songs.”

In addition to the bar announcement, McBryde also shared that she will have a residency at Redemption, with dates scheduled for October 14-15 and December 11-12. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, August 5th at noon. Find tickets here.

