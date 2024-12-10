Asher Sullivan Leaves Legacy Of Stuffed Animals For Other Kids

Asher Sullivan loved and collected stuffed animals from national parks and other places he visited with his family.

“He always wanted a stuffed animal from every gift store,” remembered his mother, Kaycee.

Asher, 10, suffered injuries in a tragic accident May 8 and was hospitalized until his death May 18. During that time, his friends visiting him were comforted by stuffed animals in the Ronald McDonald room at Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. His mother and father, Jimmy, who is the Rutherford County Schools’ director, and brother Declan wanted to remember Asher.

“As a family, we wanted to do something in his honor to give back to the hospital and that room and I was immediately called to find a way to collect stuffed animals to donate,” Sullivan said in a Facebook post entitled “Asher’s Animals.”

They collected stuffed animals in their neighborhood. Declan led a collection at his Central Magnet School. People donated at Asher’s Celebration of Life ceremony. After collecting hundreds of stuffed animals, the families decided to donate to the Ronald McDonald room and to emergency responders.

Sullivan delivered bags of stuffed animals to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Deputies will give children the stuffed animals to comfort them during traumatic situations.

“I know the children are terrified,” Sullivan said. “Hopefully, Asher’s Animals will help.”

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh thanked the Sullivan family for sharing the stuffed animals.

“Asher’s life will be remembered through each stuffed animal given to the children in need,” Fitzhugh said.

The family was familiar with Vanderbilt since Declan was treated for cancer on the oncology floor. They donated 400 stuffed animals to the Ronald McDonald House at Vanderbilt.

“This is something he (Asher) would be happy for us to do,” Sullivan said. “It meant a lot.

“Asher would be over the moon bringing smiles to kids,” Sullivan said. “He would be happy and proud.”

The family will launch another collection near Asher’s birthday Feb. 12. People may check information on how to give at the Asher’s Animals Facebook page.

“We want to keep his memory alive,” Sullivan said. “We hope this keeps going for a long time.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email