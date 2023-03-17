Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn to Open This Month

Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital in the Westlawn and Blackman communities is opening soon.
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn is a new facility that has been designed with patients in mind, with a convenient 24/7 emergency room with board-certified ER physicians, inpatient hospital rooms, outpatient services, and future primary care and specialist offices on the second floor.
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn will be located at 5127 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro. The hospital delivers care for illnesses and injuries, including:
- Bites or stings
- Blue face and lips, or pale coloring
- Chest pain
- Confusion
- Difficulty speaking
- Extreme fatigue
- Fainting
- Head injury or other trauma
- Open fractures
- Seizure
- Severe bleeding
- Shortness of breath
- Sprains and broken bones
- Sudden numbness or weakness
- Sudden stomach pain
- Around-the-clock care for illnesses and injuries
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn also offers laboratory testing and imaging services, including:
- Complete blood cell counts
- Complete metabolic profiles
- CT scans
- EKG and cardiac enzyme analysis
- Flu screening
- Liver panel
- Pregnancy tests
- Radiology
- RSV tests
- Ultrasound
- Urinalysis
- X-rays
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn will hosts a Community Open House on Sunday at 1 p.m.