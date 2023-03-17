Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn to Open This Month

Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital in the Westlawn and Blackman communities is opening soon.

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn is a new facility that has been designed with patients in mind, with a convenient 24/7 emergency room with board-certified ER physicians, inpatient hospital rooms, outpatient services, and future primary care and specialist offices on the second floor.

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn will be located at 5127 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro. The hospital delivers care for illnesses and injuries, including:

Bites or stings

Blue face and lips, or pale coloring

Chest pain

Confusion

Difficulty speaking

Extreme fatigue

Fainting

Head injury or other trauma

Open fractures

Seizure

Severe bleeding

Shortness of breath

Sprains and broken bones

Sudden numbness or weakness

Sudden stomach pain

Around-the-clock care for illnesses and injuries

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn also offers laboratory testing and imaging services, including:

Complete blood cell counts

Complete metabolic profiles

CT scans

EKG and cardiac enzyme analysis

Flu screening

Liver panel

Pregnancy tests

Radiology

RSV tests

Ultrasound

Urinalysis

X-rays

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Westlawn will hosts a Community Open House on Sunday at 1 p.m.