Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Granted Approval To Add Cardiac Surgery

Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford welcomes its first baby of 2022.

Jazmyn Alora Morrow was born at 12:33 AM at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. Jazmyn is 18 inches long and 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Bernice Alycia Rines and Chris Morrow of Murfreesboro.

Rutherford Baby 2022

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is a full-service hospital with 24/7 emergency care. They deliver care for life-threatening injuries and illnesses. Care teams listen to quickly understand your health needs and deliver care that’s right for you. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital is a destination for specialty care – including heart and vascular care, orthopedics, intensive care, maternal – fetal medicine and obstetrics and maternity services. Their OB-GYN maternity care teams deliver a personalized birthing experience and advanced neonatal care for sick babies. They offer a wide range of minimally invasive procedures, imaging, lab tests and rehabilitation services, all on one campus.

