Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford welcomes its first baby of 2022.

Jazmyn Alora Morrow was born at 12:33 AM at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. Jazmyn is 18 inches long and 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Bernice Alycia Rines and Chris Morrow of Murfreesboro.

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is a full-service hospital with 24/7 emergency care. They deliver care for life-threatening injuries and illnesses. Care teams listen to quickly understand your health needs and deliver care that’s right for you. Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital is a destination for specialty care – including heart and vascular care, orthopedics, intensive care, maternal – fetal medicine and obstetrics and maternity services. Their OB-GYN maternity care teams deliver a personalized birthing experience and advanced neonatal care for sick babies. They offer a wide range of minimally invasive procedures, imaging, lab tests and rehabilitation services, all on one campus.