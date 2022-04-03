The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation’s annual Rutherford Society Gala was held on March 19, 2022, at Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Union Ballroom. Attendees welcomed special guest Deborah Roberts, ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent, as their keynote speaker. She shared her message of hope and possibility from growing up in a small town in Georgia with two hard working parents.

The annual Society Gala is held to recognize donors of $1,000 or more within the calendar year to the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation. The Foundation recognized and awarded several individuals who have been particularly philanthropic toward the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation. The Dr. Liz Rhea Philanthropist award winners were Sydney Boerner and the late Dr. Jim Boerner and the Physician Champion award winner was Dr. Richard A. Rogers. In addition, three Lifetime Society Members were also honored: the late Dr. George Smith and Susan and Lee Moss.

“As the charitable arm of a healthcare organization, I freely admit the last two years were full of challenges,” said Gina DeJean, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Director. “What is so special is that those of you in the community, throughout it all, continued to give, continued to support this organization, and continued to look for ways to help during one of the most challenging periods of our lives. Our community alone fed our staff over 5,000 meals. We’ve been tested over the last couple of years, but with supporters like you there is no challenge we can’t meet.”